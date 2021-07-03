LTSC Announces Sake on the Couch

Little Tokyo Service Center (LTSC) is excited to announce the first, last and only Sake on the Couch (formerly Sake on the Rocks) on Saturday, July 17.

The popular summer event is a fundraiser for LTSC. For over 40 years, LTSC has provided a safety net of social welfare and community development services to empower people and communities in need. LTSC provides culturally and linguistically appropriate services to the Japanese American community in the Southland, builds multi-family affordable housing projects to uplift low-income neighborhoods of color throughout Los Angeles, and promotes equitable development and cultural preservation in the Little Tokyo neighborhood.

Due to COVID-19 the one-of-a-kind-event will be virtual this year.

This unique event will take place in a custom-built virtual world where attendees will explore a virtual Little Tokyo, take a sneak peek into Terasaki Budokan and wander in a beautiful Japanese garden. Guests can interact with each other and experience live entertainment including Lisa Aihara drawing caricatures, Melia and Elena Asucan teaching hula and Kuniharu Yoshida dazzling attendees with his Japanese calligraphy.

Sake experts from Mutual Trading, Inc. will also be live to answer all your sake questions, including tips on how to order the perfect sake at restaurants.

Musical guests include Point Lobo and Yohei, Urban Voices Project, Isamu McGregor, Abe Lagrimas Jr. and East L.A. Taiko. Azusa Oda will provide a cooking demo of a unique recipe. The silent auction returns with exciting items and experiences up for bid.

As part of the festivities, special recognition will be given to individuals and entities that have supported the work of LTSC. This year’s honorees are City Councilmember Kevin de Leon, Stop AAPI Hate and Kansha Fund.

De Leon has been a great supporter of LTSC’s endeavors to build affordable housing in Little Tokyo.

Manjusha Kulkarni, one of the founding members of Stop AAPI Hate, has worked tirelessly to bring attention to the increased violence directed at those of Asian descent.

Kansha Fund has supported LTSC’s clients with emergency cash assistance for over 35 years.

Sake on the Couch is made possible by the generosity of its sponsors. Major financial contributors to the event include, U.S. Bank, VIP Sponsor, and Walton Construction, Program Sponsor.

Tickets for Sake on the Couch are available now, with bento and sake kits available for purchase and advance pick-up in Little Tokyo and the South Bay. Details are available at LTSC.org/sake2021. Join the fun and support LTSC as we strengthen our community.