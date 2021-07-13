Naomi Osaka: ‘It’s O.K. to Not Be O.K.’

Tennis star Naomi Osaka, who withdrew from the French Open to tend to her mental health, appears on the cover of the latest issue of Time magazine.

The headline: “It’s O.K. to Not Be O.K.”

Osaka, who will represent Japan in the upcoming Olympics, was the first Asian tennis player to be ranked No. 1 by the Women’s Tennis Association and the first Japanese-born player to win a Grand Slam.

In her essay for the magazine, Osaka — who is known for taking stands on social issues in addition to her prowess as an athlete — reflected on her recent experiences.

“Life is a journey,” she wrote. “In the past few weeks, my journey took an unexpected path but one that has taught me so much and helped me grow. I learned a couple of key lessons.

“Lesson one: you can never please everyone. The world is as divided now as I can remember in my short 23 years. Issues that are so obvious to me at face value, like wearing a mask in a pandemic or kneeling to show support for anti-racism, are ferociously contested. I mean, wow. So, when I said I needed to miss French Open press conferences to take care of myself mentally, I should have been prepared for what unfolded.

“Lesson two was perhaps more enriching. It has become apparent to me that literally everyone either suffers from issues related to their mental health or knows someone who does. The number of messages I received from such a vast cross-section of people confirms that. I think we can almost universally agree that each of us is a human being and subject to feelings and emotions …

“I communicated that I wanted to skip press conferences at Roland Garros to exercise self-care and preservation of my mental health. I stand by that. Athletes are humans. Tennis is our privileged profession, and of course there are commitments off the court that coincide. But I can’t imagine another profession where a consistent attendance record (I have missed one press conference in my seven years on tour) would be so harshly scrutinized.

“Perhaps we should give athletes the right to take a mental break from media scrutiny on a rare occasion without being subject to strict sanctions.”

In addition to family and friends, Osaka thanked public figures who have encouraged and supported her, including Michelle Obama, Michael Phelps, Steph Curry, Novak Djokovic, and Meghan Markle. She also expressed gratitude to her “liberal, empathetic and progressive” brand partners.

She added, “After taking the past few weeks to recharge and spend time with my loved ones, I have had the time to reflect, but also to look forward. I could not be more excited to play in Tokyo. An Olympic Games itself is special, but to have the opportunity to play in front of the Japanese fans is a dream come true. I hope I can make them proud.”