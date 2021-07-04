Next on ‘Asian Pacific America’

SAN JOSE — This Sunday, July 4, on “Asian Pacific America” with Robert Handa:

South Bay nonprofit Family Giving Tree joins us to talk about the upcoming Supporting Our Schools backpack and school supplies drive benefitting local students and teachers. NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48 once again partner with Family Giving Tree and Comcast to collect backpacks and school supplies for underserved kids in the Bay Area.

Back-to-school is around the corner and we hear from an elementary school teacher about what students need to be successful as many transition back into the classroom. Chi Sui teaches in Contra Costa County and tells us about the unique needs at his school where more than half the students are AAPI.

Alexandra Huynh (pictured) is the new National Youth Poet Laureate – She tells us about her Vietnamese-American heritage inspires her work and how she feels following in Amanda Gorman’s footsteps.

Plus a performance by Yo-Yo Joe!.

Watch or set your DVR – 5:30 a.m. on NBC Bay Area KNTV 11 and 6 p.m. on COZI TV (Comcast 186).