On the evening of July 9, the San Francisco Giants celebrated their 2021Japanese Heritage Night at Oracle Park with a pregame singing of the Japanese national anthem by a local Japanese choral group and Consul General Toru Maeda’s ceremonial first pitch. Below: Maeda with Giants bullpen catcher Taira Uematsu. The consulate said it is “proud to be a part of this tradition, uniting the diverse communities of the San Francisco Bay Area.”

