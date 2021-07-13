Showdown at Hashimoto Plaza

A quiet Saturday morning in Little Tokyo was disrupted when police observed a man pacing on the roof above the Bunmeido Building in Hashimoto Plaza. However, the man didn’t seem to be doing anything illegal, so the officers decided to walk away.

Moments later, the unidentified man began yelling obscenities and hurling bricks, metal pipes, and other debris from the roof. The objects hit cars parked below, including a police cruiser, and nearly hit people walking below.

When a Los Angeles Fire Department truck arrived, firefighters extended the ladder and tried to coax the man to come down, but he refused.

Police confronted the man on the rooftop and apprehended him. It is unknown whether he was mentally ill or under the influence of drugs, but when officers gave him the option of going with the paramedics or be taken into custody, he appeared to choose arrest.