Showing Pride

Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell (left) presents city proclamations to East West Players and EWP Producing Artistic Director Snehal Desai on June 30. City leaders honored Desai for his work as an advocate for the LGBTQIA+ communities as L.A. hosted a virtual celebration for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender (LGBT) Heritage Month, commonly known as “Pride Month.” Desai’s first directorial effort at EWP in 2014 was Madhuri Shekar’s “A Nice Indian Boy,” the story of a gay Indian man who dreams of a Bollywood wedding for himself and his partner.

