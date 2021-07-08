SOFTBALL: Cerritos SS Nielsen Caps Solid Season With Slew of Honors

Cerritos High School junior Jadyn Nielsen has capped a stel­lar season by being named to the 2021 All-CIF Southern Section Div. 3 softball team.

The shortstop helped Cerritos repeat as 605 League champions in the shortened season, posting a .535 batting average with two home runs, six triples, 16 RBI and 30 stolen bases in 24 games.

Nielsen was also named the league’s Most Valuable Player and received the Golden Glove Award, as Cerritos finished unbeaten in league play.

Also included on the All-CIF Southern Section Div. 3 team were Beckman junior pitcher Sarah Mikami, and sophomore pitcher Ashley Sawai of North Torrance.

Nielsen, who will enter her senior year this fall, has commit­ted to play at the University of Hawaii after graduating in 2022. She will join a Rainbow Wahine team that finished 12-19 in the Big West Conference in 2021.

Hawaii features utility player Maya Nakamura, who batted .299 with seven doubles and was appointed to the All-Freshman Conference Team.