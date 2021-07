The Tigers of South Pasadena High School followed up winning the CIF (California Interscholastic Federation) Southern Section Division 3 title last month with a solid showing at a meet held in lieu of a state championship.

Brady Nakamura (pictured) ran a 2:05:56 in the 4 x 800 meters at the competition in Arcadia on June 26 that featured teams from across the state.

Due to pandemic-shortened sea­sons, no full state championships were held in prep sports.