‘The Minamata Story’ Author Talk

SAN FRANCISCO — Join the Japanese Cultural and Community Center of Northern California for a virtual author talk over Zoom on Monday, July 26, at 6:30 p.m. with manga and comic writer Sean Michael Wilson for a presentation on the new manga “The Minamata Story: An EcoTragedy.”

The manga is a graphic novelization of the true story of Minamata disease, a neurological disease afflicting the fishing village of Minamata and other Japanese coastal towns in the 1950s as the result of mercury pollution from industrial dumping.

Wilson will also share his insights as an English-speaking manga writer on his experiences getting his work published in Japan’s manga industry.

Free admission; advance registration required. Register online: http://bit.ly/minamatastory

Get 20 percent off when purchasing your copy of “The Minamata Story” by using promo code “JCCC” when purchasing online at: http://bit.ly/minamatastorybook