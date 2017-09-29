LGBTQ Family Acceptance Workshop on Oct. 14

A workshop to hear Asian American parents share their experiences of confusion, fear, love, acceptance and celebration of their LGBTQ children will be held on Saturday, Oct. 14, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Asian Americans Advancing Justice, 1145 Wilshire Blvd. in Los Angeles.

The workshop is for parents of LGBTQ kids who would like to talk with other parents who understand the unique cultural issues in Asian American communities; LGBTQ people who want to come out to their parents; and people who are struggling with family acceptance and want to understand different ways to bring everyone together. If you are already out to your parents, caregivers or other family, bring them along.

Speakers will include: Sung, mother of a transgender son; Abby, mother of a gay son; Jushi, mother of a transgender son and a lesbian daughter; and Weng Ki, gay father of a gender-expansive child.

Local hosts: API Equality-LA, Okaeri: A Nikkei LGBTQ Gathering, API PFLAG San Gabriel Valley, and Satrang.

RSVP online at http://bit.ly/rsvpfamilyacceptance. Select “LA” in the drop-down menu. Join the Facebook event at http://bit.ly/lafamily. This event is free, but you can donate to support this work by going to http://bit.ly/supportfamilyacceptance.

The Family Acceptance Campaign is brought to you by NQAPIA (National Queer Asian Pacific Islander Alliance), Asian Pride Project, API PFLAG San Gabriel Valley, and PFLAG-NYC API Project in partnership with Public Impact, Comcast/NBC Universal, and the CJ Huang Foundation, with the generous support of the Arcus Foundation, David Bohnett Foundation, API Dream Team Giving Circle, GSA Network, Advocates for Youth and the Aratani Foundation.