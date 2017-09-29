Orange County Sansei Singles to Present Benefit Dance



A benefit dance will be presented by Orange County Sansei Singles on Saturday, Oct. 21, from 7 to 11:30 p.m. at Elks Lodge 1919, 1735 W. 162nd St. in Gardena.

Music will be performed by the band Kokoro. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the residents of Kei-Ai South Bay (formerly Keiro) in Gardena and Gardena Valley Japanese Cultural Institute.

The event will include dancing, light snacks, line dance lessons by Akimi, and an opportunity drawing. Attire: Hawaiian/dressy casual.

Early bird special by Oct. 2: $35 per person or limited reserved tables of 10 for $350. After Oct. 2: $40 per person or reserved tables of 10 for $400, if available. Email names for reserved tables to [email protected] by Oct. 7.

No sales at door; deadline is Oct. 5 or until sold out.

For more information, contact the co-hosts: Peggy Tom, (323) 727-9989 or [email protected]; Arlene Ito at (714) 531-2868 or [email protected]; or Laraine Miyata at (310) 826-9805 or [email protected]