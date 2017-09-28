Tomita Named Series Regular on ‘The Good Doctor’

Tamlyn Tomita is a series regular on ABC’s new medical drama “The Good Doctor,” which premiered on Sept. 25 and airs Mondays at 10 p.m.

Freddie Highmore stars as Shaun Murphy, a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome, who relocates from a quiet country life to join a prestigious hospital’s surgical unit. Alone in the world and unable to personally connect with those around him, Shaun uses his extraordinary medical gifts to save lives and challenge the skepticism of his colleagues.

Tomita plays Allegra Aoki, chairperson and vice president of the foundation that controls St. Bonaventure Hospital. She is calm and clever and knows that at the end of the day she has to ensure the hospital stays in business if they want to continue to save lives.

Based on a Korean drama of the same name, “The Good Doctor” is co-executive-produced by actor Daniel Dae Kim, who until recently appeared as Chin Ho on CBS’ “Hawaii Five-0.” He has his own production company, 3AD.

The series also stars Richard Schiff as Dr. Aaron Glassman, president of San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital and Shaun’s mentor; Hill Harper as Dr. Marcus Andrews, head of surgery; Beau Garrett as Jessica Preston, the hospital’s attorney and vice president of risk management; Nicholas Gonzalez as Dr. Neil Melendez, attending surgeon; Antonia Thomas as Dr. Claire Browne, surgical resident; and Chuku Modu as Dr. Jared Kalu, surgical resident.

To see clips from the show or full episodes, visit www.abc.com.

Tomita made her screen debut as Kumiko in “The Karate Kid, Part II,” the sequel to the 1984 classic starring Pat Morita and Ralph Macchio, and is best known for her role in the memorable “The Joy Luck Club.” Since then, she has appeared in numerous feature films, television and theater projects.

On television, Tomita was recently a series regular on “Berlin Station” and “Teen Wolf.” She’s also appeared on “How to Get Away with Murder,” “Chasing Life,” “Resurrection,” “True Blood,” “Glee,” “Law and Order: Los Angeles,” “Chicago Code,” “JAG,” “General Hospital,” “24,” “The Burning Zone,” “Santa Barbara,” “Hiroshima Maiden,” “To Heal a Nation” and “Hiroshima: Out of the Ashes,” just to name a few.

Tomita’s work in film has included “Picture Bride” and “Come See the Paradise,” a film depicting the mass incarceration of Japanese Americans. Her other film credits include “The Day After Tomorrow,” “Tekken,” “Robot Stories,” “Four Rooms,” “Living Out Loud,” and “Gaijin 2 – Ama me Como Sou.”

She has also found the time to appear in several stage productions, including “Heart Song” (Fountain Theatre), “A Distant Shore” (Kirk Douglas Theatre), “Question 27, Question 28” (East West Players/Japanese American National Museum), “The Square” (Mark Taper Forum’s Taper, Too), “Summer Moon” (A Contemporary Theatre and South Coast Repertory), “Day Standing on Its Head” (Manhattan Theatre Club), “Nagasaki Dust” (Philadelphia Theatre Company), “Don Juan: A Meditation” (Mark Taper Forum’s Taper, Too) and “Winter Crane” (Fountain Theatre), for which she received a Drama-Logue Award.

Tomita has worked on a variety of Asian American and independent projects, such as the psychological thriller “The Unbidden,” “Seppuku,” “The Living Worst,” “The Waiting,” “Daddy,” “Operation: Marriage,” “Awesome Asian Bad Guys,” “White Room: 02B3,” “Starlight Inn,” “Nómadas,” “Two Sisters,” “The Mikado Project,” “Only the Brave,” “The Charles Kim Show,” “My Life…Disoriented,” “Day of Independence,” “Hundred Percent,” “Life Tastes Good,” “Four Fingers of the Dragon,” “Soundman,” “Requiem” and “Notes on a Scale.”

She proudly supports Asian American and independent filmmakers and artists in the pursuit of giving the world a gallery of portraits from golden and unique perspectives.