Heritage Source Open House This Saturday

VALENCIA — “What Is Your Ikigai (Reason for Being)?” is the theme of Heritage Source’s open house, to be held Saturday, Jan. 27, from 1 to 4 p.m. at 23442 Kingston Pl. in Valencia.

The program from 1:30 to 3 p.m. will feature:

• Donna Kobayashi, co-author of “A Walk to Well-Being in the Japanese Garden.”

• John Mullins on how “The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up” changed his life, and how Marie Kondo’s radically simple organizing techniques can change your life, too.

• Patricia Takayama, author of “The Winter of Melancholy,” a short story collection.

Also featuring Chris Suzuki’s Parasol Paperworks (origami and paper-designed jewelry and artwork) and introducing her never-before-seen creations.

Free admission. To celebrate Heritage Source’s 24th anniversary, all in-stock titles will be 24 percent off. For those unable to attend, all in-stock titles are available with a 20 percent discount until Jan. 31.

For more information, call (661) 755-4154, email [email protected] or visit www.heritagesource.com.