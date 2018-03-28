800 Traction Residents to Hold Art Sale

Some residents of 800 Traction Ave. in L.A.’s Arts District recently held a successful “indoor evacuation sale,” including miscellaneous household items, spread across two locations.

Now, as a final way of paying homage to the tradition of art production out of the century-old building, they will have another (probably final) sale of works representing three decades of Japanese American art. The sale will be held on two days at two locations:

• Friday, March 30, from 12 to 7 p.m. at 341 First St. in Little Tokyo.

• Saturday, March 31, from 12 to 7 p.m. in the 800 Traction Ave. lobby.

The artists will be present on both days from 5 to 7 p.m.

All proceeds will go to Stand with 800 Traction, which supports Japanese American artists and community activists who are being evicted from their live-in work artist lofts by the building’s new owner.

For more information, call (323) 356-6352 or email [email protected] or [email protected]