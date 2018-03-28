‘Art of Shinkansen’ Exhibition This Weekend

“Art of Shinkansen: An Exhibition of the Ride of Japan,” an animated artwork series using the GIF format, will be presented from March 30 to April 1 at +RITTER, 962B E. Fourth St. in L.A.’s Arts District.

The Shinkansen, known as the bullet train, is a network of high-speed railway lines operated by Japan Railways. It is known for its high-level comfort, punctuality, safety and efficiency, referred to by some people as an art of business perfection. To express its flawless operation, JR Central collaborated with various artists worldwide to create an original art gallery of Shinkansen, revealing its technologies and sense of service.

Opening reception (with food and music) will be held Friday from 7 to 9 p.m. The exhibition is open on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is free.