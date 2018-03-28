‘Go For Broke’ Screening in San Jose

SAN JOSE — The West Coast premiere of the new film “Go For Broke,” the true story of the origins of the 100th Infantry Battalion, 442nd Regimental Combat Team and Military Intelligence Service, will take place on Saturday, April 7, at Wesley United Methodist Church, 566 N. 5th St. in San Jose Japantown.

The first showing is at 11 a.m. (almost sold out) and the second showing is at 2 p.m. (newly added).

Admission is $13 general; $10 for Japanese American Museum of San Jose members, seniors and students; $18 at the door. Tickets can be purchased at JAMsj, 535 N. 5th St. to purchase online, go to www.jamsj.org. For more information, call (408) 294-3138 or email [email protected]

Written by Stacey Hayashi and directed by Alexander Bocchieri, the film follows a group of University of Hawaii ROTC students during the tumultuous year after the attack on Pearl Harbor, as they navigate wartime Hawaii and fight discrimination. In the dark days following Dec. 7, these Americans of Japanese ancestry form the Varsity Victory Volunteers (VVV), fighting to defend their beloved Hawaii and get back their right to bear arms.

The brave actions of these young men, their families, and the people who helped them, along with the perseverance of the original 100th Infantry Battalion draftees from Hawaii, directly led to the formation of the segregated all-Japanese fighting unit, the 442nd RCT — the most decorated combat unit in U.S. military history.

For more information on the film, visit https://www.goforbrokemovie.com/.