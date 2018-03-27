‘Ponyo’ Kicks Off Studio Ghibli Fest

GKIDS presents Studio Ghibli Fest 2018, including a 10th-anniversary screening of “Ponyo” from Academy Award-winning director Hayao Miyazaki on Wednesday, March 28 at 7 p.m. at selected theaters nationwide.

When Sosuke, a young boy who lives on a clifftop overlooking the sea, rescues a stranded goldfish named Ponyo, he discovers more than he bargained for. Ponyo is a curious, energetic young creature who yearns to be human, but even as she causes chaos around the house, her father, a powerful sorcerer, schemes to return Ponyo to the sea.

The voice cast of the English version includes Cate Blanchett, Noah Cyrus, Matt Damon, Tina Fey, Frankie Jonas, Cloris Leachman, Liam Neeson, Lily Tomlin and Betty White.

Rated G. Run time: 1 hour, 55 minutes. To find a participating theater in your area, go to www.fathomevents.com.

Studio Ghibli Fest continues with the following films:

• “The Cat Returns,” April 22 (dubbed) at 12:55 p.m., April 23 at 7 p.m., (subtitled), April 25 at 7 p.m. (dubbed). Haru is an ordinary girl who gets more than she bargains for when she rescues a cat from an accident, only to be promptly whisked away to the Kingdom of Cats as a reward. Directed by Hiroyuki Morita.

• “Porco Rosso,” May 20 at 12:55 p.m. (dubbed), May 21 at 7 p.m. (subtitled), May 23 at 7 p.m. (dubbed). In this crackling, high-flying adventure, Porco Rosso is a world-weary pilot-turned-bounty hunter whose face has been transformed into that of a pig by a mysterious curse. Directed by Hayao Miyazaki.

• “Pom Poko,” June 17 at 12:55 p.m. (dubbed), June 18 at 7 p.m. (subtitled), June 20 at 7 p.m. (dubbed). When their beloved woodland home is threatened by human developers, the mischievous tanuki (raccoon dogs) learn to fight back through magical powers. Directed by Isao Takahata.

• “Princess Mononoke,” July 22 at 12:55 p.m. (dubbed), July 23 at 7 p.m. (subtitled), July 25 at 7 p.m. (dubbed). In this legendary action epic, the warrior Ashitaka travels west to find a cure for his fatal curse. There, he stumbles into a bitter feud between humans and the gods of the forest, led by the enigmatic Princess Mononoke. Directed by Hayao Miyazaki.

• “Grave of the Fireflies,” Aug. 12 at 12:55 p.m. (dubbed), Aug. 13 at 7 p.m. (subtitled), Aug. 15 at 7 p.m. (dubbed). The story of Seita and Satsuko, two young siblings living in the declining days of World War II. When an American firebombing separates the two children from their parents, the siblings must rely completely on one another while they struggle to fight for their survival. Directed by Isao Takahata.

• “My Neighbor Totoro,” Sept. 30 at 12:55 p.m. (dubbed), Oct. 1 at 7 p.m. (subtitled), Oct 3 at 7 p.m. (subtitled). The story of sisters who move to the country, and soon discover the nearby woods are full of magical creatures, including a gentle giant named Totoro. Celebrate the 30th anniversary of this all-ages masterpiece. Directed by Hayao Miyazaki.

• “Spirited Away,” Oct. 28 at 12:55 p.m. (dubbed), Oct. 29 at 7 p.m. (subtitled), Oct. 30 at 7 p.m. (subtitled). Chihiro, an ordinary girl, must figure out how to return home after she is transported to a mysterious bath house run and populated by a wondrous array of spirits and creatures. Directed by Hayao Miyazaki.

• “Castle in the Sky,” Nov 18 at 12:55 p.m. (dubbed), Nov. 19 at 7 p.m. (subtitled), Nov. 20 at 7 p.m. (dubbed). Pursued by pirates, Sheeta and her friend Pazu search for Laputa, a legendary floating castle that holds the secret to Sheeta’s mysterious pendant. Directed by Hayao Miyazaki.