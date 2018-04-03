Anne Namba to Visit S.F., Sacramento

Honolulu-based designer Anne Namba will visit San Francisco and Sacramento for two shows, introducing her latest washable collection, “Red Calligraphy.”

Friday, April 6, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, April 7, from 9 am.. to 12 p.m. at Hotel Drisco, 2901 Pacific Ave., San Francisco; (415) 346-2880

Sunday, April 8, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Sheraton Grand Sacramento Hotel, 1230 J St., Sacramento; (916) 447-1700

No appointment is necessary. For more information, contact Anne Namba Designs, (808) 589-1135, [email protected], http://annenamba.com.