Apparent Suicide of Elderly Man at JACCC Plaza

RAFU STAFF REPORT

The body of an elderly Asian male was found late Wednesday night in the JACCC Plaza in Little Tokyo, dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

The L.A. County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the deceased as Chang Kang, an 81-year-old Korean male.

Rafu sources confirmed that he was a resident of Little Tokyo Towers, a senior housing complex located on Third Street, adjacent to the Japanese American Cultural and Community Center and the Aratani Theatre.

Kang was discovered around 11 p.m. in the southern section of the plaza overlooking the James Irvine Japanese Garden by a resident of the AVA Little Tokyo apartment complex who was walking a dog. A black revolver of unknown caliber was lying near the deceased. A security guard patrolling the area made the initial call to police.

Earlier in the evening, a worker inside the JACCC reported hearing two shots fired.

LAPD detectives and paramedics arrived at the scene and attempted to revive Kang. Police have determined that it was a suicide.