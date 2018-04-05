Bokashi Composting Party at JACCC

Sustainable Little Tokyo will host a Bokashi Composting Party on Saturday, April 7, from 12 to 3 p.m. at the Japanese American Cultural and Community Center, 244 S. San Pedro St. in Little Tokyo.

Hiro Takeuchi will show how to compost using Bokashi, a simple, anaerobic process that uses a special additive to ferment kitchen waste, including meat and dairy, into healthy soil for your plants.

Share and learn with local growers about how you can grown your own food, whether you have a backyard, a balcony or a community garden. Learn about local and native seeds from the Seed Library of Los Angeles.

Free composting lessons have been held across the community, including Casa Heiwa, JACCC, Nishi Center, Teramachi Senior Homes and Zenshuji Soto Mission.

This marks the culmination of the Bokashi Composting Project, a partnership with Zenshuji Zoto Mission, funded in part by the L.A. Department of Public Works Food Waste Challenge Grant.

For more information, visit: www.sustainablelittletokyo.org/cycles-of-food/