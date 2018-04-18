Bonsai Demonstration at Nakaoka Center

GARDENA — Dai Ichi Bonsai Kai announces a bonsai demonstration with Peter Macasieb on Friday, April 20, at 7 p.m. located at the Ken Nakaoka Community Center, 1670 W. 162nd St. in Gardena.

Macasieb is a member of several Southern California bonsai clubs, and a popular bonsai artist who regularly displays his beautiful bonsai trees at many bonsai expositions in Southern California, specializing in shohin bonsai.

He is a past president of the Shohin Club, previously known as Ko Yo Kai, originally located in Gardena. He also teaches bonsai to his students in Southern California. His passion is expressed through his personal knowledge of bonsai, which inspires those around him.

Macasieb has studied under the late bonsai teacher Harry Hirao, and more recently studied under Tak Shimazu and Boon Manakitiviparta.

For more information, visit: http://daiichi-bonsai.com