Cherry Blossom Festival at Bowers Museum

SANTA ANA — The Japanese Cherry Blossom Festival will be held on Sunday, April 8, from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Bowers Museum, 2002 N. Mai St. in Santa Ana.

The festival features Taiko Center of Los Angeles and visiting artist Fuden Daiko from Fudenji Zen Monastery in Salsomaggiore Terme, Italy.

Enjoy beautiful folk and classical dances, as well as koto and lute music of Japan.

Feast your eyes on the work of world-renowned candy sculptor Shan Ichiyanagi.

Round out the day with art projects and face-painting for the entire family.

Sponsored by The Nicholas Endowment.

Location: Key Courtyard and Bowers Kidseum.

The festival is free. General admission to Bowers Museum and Kidseum is free on Festival Sundays for members and Santa Ana residents only.

For more information, call (714) 567-3600 or visit www.bowers.org.