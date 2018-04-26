Fujimatsuri Bazaar at Gardena Buddhist Church

GARDENA — Gardena Buddhist Church, 1517 W. 166th St. in Gardena, will be hosting its annual spring Fujimatsuri Bazaar on Saturday, May 5, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Featured will be food booths (sushi, beef and chicken teriyaki, dango, tamales, chili rice, hot dogs, Spam musubi, and somen salad) as well as games and an entertainment program. Plants, a craft boutique booth, and a Country Store are other specialty booths.

A lecture on “An Introduction to Buddhism” will be offered at 2 p.m. in the Hondo, as well as tours of the church.

An added feature this year will be tea ceremony matcha servings, presented in the Tea Room at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. Both tatami and chair seating will be available. There will be a nominal fee. The presentations will be under the direction of instructor Kayoko Sokei Inose and other Keiwakai members of the Omotesenke School of Tea Ceremony.

For more information, call the church at (310) 327-9400.