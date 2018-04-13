Giant Robot Presents ‘442,’ Solo Exhibition by Rob Sato

Giant Robot 2 Gallery (GR2), 2062 Sawtelle Blvd. in Los Angeles, is proud to host the return of Rob Sato in “442” from April 14 to May 2.

The exhibition showcases the original illustrated comic panels from a graphic novel titled “442,” each hand-painted in watercolor. The title refers to the 442nd Regimental Combat Team, the heroic, segregated unit of Japanese American soldiers who fought for the United States in World War II. Despite 120,000 Japanese Americans being placed in concentration camps, thousands volunteered and fought in Europe and served in intelligence services in the Pacific.

Opening reception with the artist will be held on Saturday, April 14, from 6:30 to 10 p.m.

Sato will tell his own family’s story in relation to the artwork. His grandfather was interned in the Jerome and Rohwer camps in Arkansas and served in the 442nd. Also speaking will be Diana Tsuchida ,who has embarked on a collection of interviews with Japanese Americans who lived through the camps under the moniker Tessaku Project.

Gallery hours: Monday and Tuesday, closed; Wednesday and Thursday, 12 to 6 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 12 to 8 p.m.; Sunday, 12 to 7 p.m. For more information, call 424.2GOROBO (424-246-7626) or visit http://gr2.net/.

Eric Nakamura founded Giant Robot as a photocopied and stapled zine in 1994 and grew the publication until late 2010/early 2011. Giant Robot magazine reached a multiracial audience interested Asian popular culture and became known as the premier magazine in the field.

Nakamura built on the success of Giant Robot with stores and galleries in Los Angeles, New York and San Francisco, and has curated nearly 300 exhibitions. Currently, he works in and owns the Giant Robot store and GR2 Gallery in Los Angeles, which continue to offer pop culture goods and hold art exhibitions.