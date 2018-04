Monterey Park Cherry Blossom Festival This Weekend

MONTEREY PARK — The annual Monterey Park Cherry Blossom Festival will be held Saturday, April 21, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, April 22, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Barnes Park, 350 S. McPherrin Ave. in Monterey Park.

The event will feature foods with an Asian flair, hand-made crafts, kids’ games, taiko drumming, traditional Japanese dancing and musical entertainment, martial arts, origami demonstration and classes, ikebana display and classes, and mochi-making. The schedule is as follows:

Saturday, April 21

Field Stage

11 a.m.: Mark Keppel High School Aztec Singers

12:30 a.m.: Sage Granada Park United Methodist Church Japanese School Taiko Group

12 p.m.: Opening ceremonies featuring Denise Dador of ABC7, Consul General Akira Chiba and Kimono Fashion Show, hosted by Rodney Kageyama and Shin Ito

1 p.m.: Yoki Daiko

1:30 p.m.: Allen Oshiro (magic)

2:30 p.m.: June Kuramoto (koto)

3:45 p.m.: Halau Hula ’A’ Ala Anuhea

4:15 p.m.: Yuujou Taiko

4:45 p.m.: Dave Torrres Kempo Karate

5:30 p.m.: Kokoro (band)

Indoor Stage

12 p.m.: Japanese classical dance group-Nancy Teramura Hayata

1 p.m.: Kotobuki no Kai (minyo)

2 p.m.: Yuna and Tida (Okinawan music)

3 p.m.: Pop Rock Academy

4 p.m.: Angeles Dance Group

5 p.m.: Origami demonstration by Michael Sanders

Sunday, April 22

Field Stage

11 a.m.: Mark Keppel High School Pep Band

11:30 a.m.: Mele Ohana Ukulele

12 p.m.: Bombu Taiko

12:45 p.m.: Wu Shu Martial Arts

1:05 p.m.: Azuma Kotobuki Kai (dance)

1:45 p.m.: Erica Nagashima (singer)

2:30 p.m.: Phyllis Chang (singer/songwriter)

3:15 p.m.: Koshin Taiko

3:45 p.m.: Ohana Polynesian Dancers

4:30 p.m.: Ryukyukoku Matsuri Daiko (Okinawan drums)

4:45 p.m.: Asian Persuasion (oldies)

5:15 p.m.: Ronin Stones (band)

Indoor Stage

11 a.m.: Children’s folk tales by Sunny and Judy Seki

12 p.m.: Manju demonstration by Brian Kito of Fugetsu-do

1 p.m.: Kyo no Kai (kabuki)

2 p.m.: Shinshi (guitarist)

3 p.m.: Fuji Japanese Music and Yamatogaku USA

3:30 p.m.: Urasenke Ryu Chado (tea ceremony)

4 p.m.: Magic Wayne

Free shuttle service is available from Langley Senior Center, 400 W. Emerson Ave.; Ynez Elementary School, 120 S. Ynez Ave.; and Repetto Elementary School, 650 S. Grandridge Ave.

For more information, call (626) 307-1388 or visit www.MontereyPark.ca.gov and search for “Cherry Blossom Festival.”