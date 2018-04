The recently announced boy and girl winners of the Bella Vista Optimist Oratorical Contest were Dara Dispanurat and Aidan Trinh, both students at Monterey Highlands School in Monterey Park. Pictured in back: John Nosse, chair (left), and Mitch Sakado, Bella Vista Optimist president. All the speakers and winners received checks from the club. This year’s topic was “Where Are My Roots of Optimism?”

Tags