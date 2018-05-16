Screening of ‘Only Yesterday’ at Faith UMC

TORRANCE — Japanese Movie Night at every third Sunday of the month at 5 p.m. at Faith United Methodist Church, 2115 W. 182nd St. in Torrance.

“Only Yesterday” (1991), a PG-13 animated feature directed by Isao Takahata, will be shown on May 20. Due to logistics for the Matsuri of Faith, which will be held at the church on May 19, there will be no double feature this month.

“‘Only Yesterday’ is the story of a young woman who moves back and forth between childhood memories and the dilemmas of her current life … a realistic, personal story made universal in a delicate way,” wrote Kenneth Turan of The Los Angeles Times.

Next month: Akira Kurosawa’s “Ran” and Hayao Miyazaki’s “Princess Mononoke.” Free admission and popcorn. Short reflection after screening. For more information, call (310) 217-7000 or visit www.faithsouthbay.org.