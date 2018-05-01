Soldiers’ Stories

Uncover a chapter of American history that you didn’t learn about in class. “Proof of Loyalty: Kazuo Yamane and the Nisei Soldiers of Hawaii” (2017, 55 minutes), directed by Lucy Ostrander and Don Sellers, tells the story of a Japanese American who played a crucial strategic role in World War II.

He and his fellow Nisei from Hawaii combated prejudice and discrimination to loyally serve their country. Their extraordinary service, mostly untold, ultimately changed the course of U.S. history.

Preceded by “American” (2018, 18 minutes), directed by Richie Adams and featuring George Takei (pictured), Leonardo Nam and Rachel Michiko Whitney. After meeting a mother and daughter, a 94-year-old Nisei veteran recounts moments in an internment camp and his service with the 442nd Regimental Combat Team.

Saturday, May 5, at 11 a.m. at The Downtown Independent, 251 S. Main St., Los Angeles.

Presented by Visual Communications, the 34th Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival will be held May 3 to 12 at various venues, including Little Tokyo. LAAPFF is the premier showcase for the best and brightest of Asian Pacific American and international cinema. VC members get discounted tickets. Info: http://festival.vconline.org/