An Evening of Stylish Elegance

COSTA MESA — Violinist Anne Akiko Meyers will perform with Orange County’s Pacific Symphony, conducted by Carl St. Clair, on Friday and Saturday, June 15-16, at 8 p.m. at Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Dr., Costa Mesa.

The program includes Glinka: Overture to “Ruslan and Ludmilla”; and Bernstein: “Somewhere” from “West Side Story.”

Meyers is one of today’s premier violinists and has been described by The Los Angeles Times as a performer of “vigorous mastery, unflinching technical skills and stylish elegance.” She joins the orchestra to perform Lauridsen’s ethereal “O Magnum Mysterium” and Ravel’s rhapsodic “Tzigane.”

Then, Concertmaster-Designate Dennis Kim will be featured in “A Hero’s Life” (Ein Heldenleben), Strauss’ autobiographical tone poem depicting confidence, unrest, the battle of life, love and serenity.

Enjoy image magnification on the big screens during the concert for a closer look at the artists.

Tickets range from $25 to $211. For more information, call (714) 556-2787 or visit www.scfta.org.