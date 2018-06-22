Hirono Supports Harris’ Appointment as Ambassador to South Korea

WASHINGTON — Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii) introduced Adm. (Ret.) Harry Harris during a June 14 Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on his nomination to serve as U.S. ambassador to South Korea.

Harris previously served as the commander of U.S. Pacific Command and the U.S. Pacific Fleet.

“I first met Adm. Harris just before he assumed command of the U.S. Pacific Fleet in October 2013,” said Hirono. “Over the past five years, I’ve gotten to know Adm. Harris and appreciate the open, supportive, and candid relationship that we’ve developed. He and his wife Bruni Bradley have become part of our Hawaii ohana.

“In Adm. Harris, we have someone who is tough-minded and clear-eyed with tremendous military experience and someone who is very resourceful and focused on the task at hand. Adm. Harris’ expertise in the Indo-Pacific region, his leadership experience, and engagement with a variety of stakeholders in the region will stand him in good stead as our ambassador to South Korea.”

Hirono emphasized the key role that the U.S. ambassador to South Korea could play in reaching an agreement to a permanent, verifiable denuclearization of North Korea.