Japanese Folk Dance at Ford Theatres

JAM Session: Japanese Folk Dance will be presented on Monday, June 25, from 7 to 10 p.m. at Ford Theatres, 2580 Cahuenga Blvd. E., Los Angeles.

Discover the beauty and grace of Japanese festival dancing with Christine Inouye. Seize the moment and try your hand at these celebratory Bon dances set to ondo music by Japanese folk fusion ensemble Minyo Station (民謡ステーション).

JAM Sessions are free participatory events centered around movement and music. Comfortable clothes and shoes are recommended. All ages and skill levels are welcome.

For more information, visit www.fordtheatres.org.