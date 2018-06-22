Nisei Writing Workshop at Little Tokyo Branch Library

The Friends of Little Tokyo Library appreciate just how uniquely Nisei narratives can broaden the life experiences of family, friends, and other audiences. By creating first-hand accounts of 20th-century events, the Nisei can share timeless lessons learned from lives well lived in the face of hardship and adversity.

With another generous grant from Poets & Writers Inc., the Friends will be co-sponsoring “Never Forgotten,” a special workshop created by Naomi Shibata (co-editor of Nikkei Heritage, Special Issue, Executive Order 9066 and author of “Bend with the Wind: The Life, Family, and Writings of Grace Eto Shibata”). This is your opportunity. It’s time to tell your stories, to tell the stories of your loved ones, and to share stories you’ve heard all your life.

Designed to motivate, encourage and celebrate, the workshop theme is “Tell your story as you would like it told.” Don’t leave it someone else – they might get it wrong. Isn’t it your duty to make sure that your family’s story is represented by family?

The work is cumulative, and each day builds upon the completion of the previous day’s efforts. The workshop series will reach its finale in a Friends-sponsored reading and reception to celebrate this new program and its mission of ensuring the Nisei legacy of story carries through to subsequent generations.

Dates and Times:

Workshop 1: Saturday, July 14, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Workshop 2: Saturday, Aug. 18, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Workshop 3: Saturday, Sept. 15, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Nisei Workshop Reading and Reception: Saturday, Sept. 22, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Location: Meeting Room at Little Tokyo Branch Library 203 S. Los Angeles St. Los Angeles.Free valet parking: Enter STOA Apartments entrance on Los Angeles Street. Validation at Reference Desk.

Cost: Free. Bring a bag lunch.

Program Overview:

Day 1. Getting Started

∙ Identify and characterize your reader.

∙ Select your key messages.

∙ Prepare for your first writing exercise.

Day 2. “What’s Working?” “What’s Not Working?”

∙ Describe your first writing experience.

∙ Share your successes.

∙ Share your difficulties. Discuss techniques for overcoming obstacles.

Day 3. Celebrate!

∙ Continue discussions of “What’s Working?” “What’s Not Working?”

∙ Share your work.

For more information or to register, click here.