Screening of ‘Path of Dreams’ at Nibei Foundation

Dr. Velina Hasu Houston’s “Path of Dreams,” directed by Tamara Ruppart, will be screened on Tuesday, June 19, at 6 p.m. at the Terasaki Nibei Foundation, 11570 W. Olympic Blvd. in Los Angeles.

The film reimagines the legend of Japanese poetess Ono no Komachi (Airi Kido), who challenges the pompous Shosho (TJ Kayama) to write poetry with her for 99 nights. Vowing to take him as her lover on the 99th night, our mystical beauty reveals the passion behind Komachi’s most seductive and heartbreaking poetry.

Talkback with writer and director to follow screening. For more information, call (310) 479-6101, ext. 134 or email [email protected] Visit the film’s website at: http://pathofdreamsfilm.com/