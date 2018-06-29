Three Screenings of Anime Feature ‘Fireworks’

The animated feature “Fireworks” will be screened at selected theaters on Tuesday, July 3, at 7 p.m. (subtitled); Thursday, July 5, at 7 p.m. (subtitled); and Saturday, July 7, at 12:55 p.m. (dubbed).

Producer Genki Kawamura follows up his mega-hit “Your Name” with another tale of star-crossed teenage lovers with a sci-fi fantasy twist. Two junior high school pals, the shy Norimichi and fast-talking Yusuke, are goo-goo-eyed over the same elusive classmate, Nazuna. But Nazuna, unhappy over her mother’s decision to remarry and leave their countryside town, plans to run away and has silently chosen Norimichi to accompany her.

When things don’t go as planned, Norimichi discovers that a glowing multi-colored ball Nazuna found in the sea has the power to reset the clock and give them a second chance to be together. But each reset adds new complications and takes them father away from the real world – until they risk losing sight of reality altogether.

“Fireworks” tells a simple story of adolescent longing that taps deep wells of emotion. It is tale of vulnerability and youthful wistfulness, of missed opportunities and long-ago dreams, the urgency of young lovers, and the desire to create a separate universe, a magic place outside of time, where they can be together.

To locate a theater in your area and buy tickets, go to: www.fathomevents.com