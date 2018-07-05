The Beppu Experience

Invisible Tokyo, Little Tokyo Service Center and Japanese American Cultural and Community Center present “Beppu Project: Jonathan Takahashi” on Saturday, July 7, from 1 to 5 p.m. at the JACCC Tea Room, 244 S. San Pedro St. in Little Tokyo. Following a month-long artist exchange residency, Los Angeles-based artist Takahashi (www.jonathantakahashi.com) will begin to unpack through conversation the projects proposed and completed in reflection of his experience abroad in Beppu, Oita Prefecture, situated between the sea and the mountains. Free. For more information on JACCC’s Visual and Cultural Arts programs, call (213) 628-2725 or visit www.jaccc.org.

