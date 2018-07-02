‘Great Leap at 40’ Gathering at Senshin

“Great Leap at 40: Gathering 2 (1982-1992) — Reunion/Celebration/Reflection” will be presented on Sunday, July 8, from 1 to 5 p.m. at Senshin Buddhist Temple, 1311 W. 37th St. in Los Angeles.

Great Leap was one of the earliest arts organization born of the Asian American movement of the 1970s. Finding voice through music, dance and theater gave members a powerful expression for stories untold. Senshin provided a sacred space within community to learn, collaborate, experiment and dream.

The first of four gatherings, covering 1970 to 1982, was held on March 11 at Senshin. Two more are planned for 2019. Each gathering reflects a period of GL’s art in L.A.’s social/political landscape. Artists, community members, students and scholars are invited to look back to help leap forward in these critical times.

Admission is free, but RSVPs are required. To register, go to www.eventbrite.com. For more information on Great Leap, visit www.greatleap.org or the Great Leap Inc. page on Facebook.