Old-Timers’ Fun Basketball Tournament

SAN FRANCISCO — The 25th Anniversary Kimochi Old-Timers’ Tournament will be held on Saturday and Sunday, July 7-8, in the gym of the Japanese Cultural and Community Center of Northern California, 1840 Sutter St. in San Francisco Japantown.

Check on your favorite old-timers and watch them gracefully move across the court.

Raffle tickets are $5 for one, $25 for six. Grand prize: Two round-trip tickets to Hawaii. Winners will be announced at the event; you do not have to be present to win.

Free admission. For more information, contact Debbie Yee or Jessica Tran at (415) 931-2294, [email protected] or [email protected]