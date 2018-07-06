JAPANESE 日本語

State Senate Honors Vets

Dr. Mitchell T. Maki, president and CEO of Go For Broke National Education Center, and Ann Burroughs, president and CEO of the Japanese American National Museum, with 442nd Regimental Combat Team veterans being honored by the California Senate in Sacramento on June 25. Front row, from left: Masao Kadota, Don Seki, Sam Sakamoto. Back row, from left: Dr. Mitchell Maki, Don Miyada, Tokuji Yoshihashi, Yoshio Nakamura, Lawson Sakai, Fernando Sosa Masuda, Ann Burroughs. (Photo by P. Yoshihashi)

