‘Stories of Displacement’ at JANM

“Stories of Displacement” will be presented on Saturday, July 28, from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Japanese American National Museum, 100 N. Central Ave. in Little Tokyo.

In conjunction with the exhibition “What We Carried: Fragments & Memories from Iraq & Syria,” stories of displacement as experienced by a variety of communities will be shared. Perspectives will include those of recent Iraqi and Syrian refugees and Japanese Americans incarcerated during World War II.

Additional issues at the forefront today, such as deportation and gentrification, will also be explored. Participants will discuss what they were able to bring, but also what they were forced to leave behind.

Presented in partnership with Vigilant Love, this program is included with JANM admission.

A gallery tour of “What We Carried” is scheduled for the same day from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Limited to 25 participants.

For more information, call (213) 625-0414 or visit www.janm.org.