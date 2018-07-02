Takano to Host Town Hall on Immigration Debate

RIVERSIDE — In May, the Trump Administration adopted an unprecedented “zero tolerance” policy for people crossing the southern border without authorization. In the weeks since, countless images, videos and recordings have been released showing the stark human cost of this decision.

Join Rep. Mark Takano (D-Riverside) for an update on a congressional delegation’s visit to detention facilities in McAllen, Texas and the current state of immigration policy. He will be joined by immigration attorneys and consular representatives to provide additional insights on the state of affairs.

The town hall will be held on Thursday, July 5, from 6 to 7 p.m. at Riverside City College, 4800 Magnolia Ave., Quad 144, in Riverside. Space is limited and RSVPs are appreciated. For additional information, call (951) 222-0203 or email [email protected]