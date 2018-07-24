Vista Obon Festival This Weekend

VISTA — Vista Buddhist Temple, 150 Cedar Rd., Building B, in Vista, will hold its annual Obon Festival on Saturday and Sunday, July 28-29, from 12 to 8 p.m.

Food booths will offer the following from noon until sold out:

Main dishes — Beef and chicken teriyaki, hot dogs, Japanese curry (vegetarian), somen salad, Spam musubi, sushi, udon, won ton, yakisoba (vegetarian). Sweet treats — Fruit salad, manju, mochi ice cream, snow cones, kintoki, taikoyaki.

Entertainment schedule (subject to change):

Saturday

1 to 2 p.m.: “Introduction to Buddhism” by Judy Nakatomi, ministerial assistant

2:15 to 3 p.m.: Demonstration by Encinitas Aikido

3 to 3:30 p.m.: Bon Odori dance practice

3:30 to 4:30 p.m.: Performance by Southern California Koto Ensemble

5:15 to 6 p.m.: Drumming by VBT’s Junior Taiko Group and Shokenji Taiko

6:30 to 7:45 p.m.: Bon Odori. Everybody is invited to join in the dance circle. No special attire or experience required.

Sunday

1 to 2 p.m.: “Introduction to Buddhism” by Ros Dong, ministerial assistant

2:15 to 3 p.m.: Judo demonstration

3 to 3:30 p.m.: Bon Odori dance practice

3:30 to 4:30 p.m.: Japanese folk dance

5:15 to 6 p.m.: VBT’s Junior Taiko Group and Shokenji Taiko

6:30 to 7:45 p.m.: Bon Odori

This year’s dances: “Bon Odori Uta,” “Ichigo Ichie,” “Shigisan Ondo” (new), “Tsurukame Ondo,” “Shimaya Uta Ashibii,” “Shiawase Samba,” “Seinen Ondo,” “Pokemon Ondo,” “Aiue Ondo,” “Ichi Tasu Ichi,” “Kyushu Tanko Bushi.”

The final pre-festival dance practice will be held on Tuesday, July 24, at 7 p.m.

For more information, call (760) 941-8800 or visit www.vbtemple.org.