‘Flavors of Youth’ on Netflix

Shanghai-based Haoliners Animation League and CoMix Wave Films, the makers of “Your Name,” team up for “Flavors of Youth,” a Chinese-Japanese collaboration that will be streaming on Netflix starting Saturday. Three directors, Xiaoxing Yi, Yoshitaka Takeuchi and Haoling Li, present stories of city life in China — memories in a bowl of steaming noodles, a fading beauty finding her way, and a bittersweet first love. The voice cast includes Taito Ban, Mariya Ise, Minako Kotobuki, Haruka Shiraishi, Hiroki Yasumoto, Takeo Otsuka, Ikumi Hasegawa and Takayuki Nakatsukasa. The feature had its world premiere at the Anime Expo in Los Angeles on July 6 with Takeuchi and producer Noritaka Kawaguchi on hand for Q&A.

