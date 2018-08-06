L.A. to South Korea

“Go City of Angels!” Ambassador Harry Harris said in a post on Twitter following a meeting with L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti and Deputy Mayor Nina Hachigian on July 26. Garcetti met with the new envoy to South Korea as part of his 10-day trade mission to Asia. Harris, a retired Navy admiral, assumed his new posting on July 6. Harris said, “For decades now, our two nations have stood together, the closest of friends and the strongest of allies. I intend to do everything I can to maintain that bond.”

