Marine Highway Named for Daniel Akaka

HONOLULU — Hawaii’s first Marine Highway was named on July 9 in honor of the late Sen. Daniel Akaka at a ceremony in Honolulu Harbor hosted by the Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT).

The Daniel K. Akaka Marine Highway is the official designation for the waterways around and between the Hawaiian Islands. The designation enables HDOT to participate in America’s Marine Highways program which provides federal resources to increase operation efficiency in moving cargo through the state’s commercial harbors.

Akaka, who died on April 6 at age 93, represented Hawaii in the U.S. Senate from 1990 to 2013. He helped to build the pier infrastructure at Honolulu Harbor during his service in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in the 1940s.

Gov. David Ige and members of Akaka’s family were in attendance for the ceremony, which included a traditional Hawaiian blessing ceremony.

“It is a great privilege to honor Sen. Akaka and know his service to the people of our state will continue as the Daniel K. Akaka Marine Highway benefits and enhances the port system we all depend on,” said Ige.