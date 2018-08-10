Miyagi Government Honors Local Kenjinkai Leader

Yoshihito Yonezawa has been serving as president of Nanka Miyagi Kenjinkai for 26 years and has worked hard to strengthen the goodwill relationship between the U.S. and Miyagi by promoting the Los Angeles Tanabata Festival, now in its 10th year. In recognition of his contributions, he was presented with the Honorary Citizens Association Award by Miyagi Prefecture Vice Governor Akiyoshi Kawabata, on behalf of Governor Yoshihiro Murai, on July 18 during a dinner at Oreno Yakiniku BBQ in Little Tokyo. Pictured from left: Miyagi Prefectural Assembly Chairman Motoharu Nakajima, Junko Yonezawa, Yoshihito Yonezawa, and Vice Governor Kawabata. (Photo by J.K. YAMAMOTO/Rafu Shimpo)

