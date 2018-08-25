The Significance of Strengthening Ties with Nikkei in America

By TARO KONO, Foreign Affairs Minister of Japan

[日本語は英語の後にあります]

Japan House Los Angeles commemorated its grand opening on Friday, Aug. 24, at Hollywood & Highland and opens all of its doors to the general public on Saturday. The second-floor gallery and retail shop, which opened December 2017, have already welcomed 78,000-plus visitors. These spaces have drawn in visitors with the presentation of attractive and creative content suited to local interests.

The latest completion of a restaurant, library and multi-purpose event space on the fifth floor will enable Japan House Los Angeles to showcase the best of Japan in earnest, including its food culture, as well as policies and initiatives, through a wide range of activities and offerings.

I firmly believe the warm welcome extended to the opening of Japan House Los Angeles reflects trust and goodwill towards Japan cultivated by people of Japanese descent in the U.S., and I express my deepest gratitude. I look forward to the opportunities to promote Japan’s attractions to the world through Japan House, in continuing cooperation with the Nikkei community.

My latest U.S. visit, to the three cities of Honolulu, San Francisco and Los Angeles, aimed to strengthen relationships with Japanese Americans.

Nikkei share roots with Japanese, and many have a deep understanding of and affinity for Japan. Thus, Japan and Nikkei have an important connection. Even before I became Japan’s minister for foreign affairs, I believed that rebuilding bonds between Japan and the Japanese American community would play a vital role in strengthening Japan-U.S. ties.

For this reason, the people of Japan need to understand the history of Japanese Americans. First-generation Japanese immigrants, or Issei, arrived in an entirely new world, building their lives amid hardship as they faced discrimination and prejudice at times. I learned about this history from a Japanese American couple who took care of me when I visited the U.S. for the first time as a junior high school student.

Mr. George Takei’s musical “Allegiance” depicts the experiences of Japanese Americans, including the onset of war between Japan and the U.S., life in internment camps, and the 442nd Infantry Regiment – composed primarily of Japanese Americans. When the “Allegiance” movie held its premiere in Japan last November, I attended. But many people in Japan are not necessarily aware of the history of Japanese Americans and their struggles.

Japanese Americans overcame turbulent times and worked hard to restore their rights in the U.S., ultimately winning back trust in society. In Los Angeles and many other locations around the world, people of Japanese descent have risen to prominent positions in a wide range of fields. I am certain this has contributed significantly to improving the U.S. perception of Japan.

My sincere hope is that Japanese Americans have an opportunity to rediscover their own roots, while the people of Japan learn more about the history of Japanese Americans. By doing so, we are able to mutually enhance the bonds that connect us.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has carried out the Japanese American Leadership Delegation program since 2000, welcoming 18 visits to date. The program provides Japanese American leaders from different fields who are third-generation, or Sansei, and younger to travel to Japan. I was involved with JALD even before becoming minister for foreign affairs.

I have met with past participants of JALD at all three cities I have visited during this trip. Many JALD participants have told me that the program instilled in them a keen understanding of their Japanese roots and how they want to do their part to help strengthen Japan-U.S. ties.

From the perspective of Japanese diplomacy, we could not be more grateful. At the same time, we take it to heart that the people of Japan should do their part to make our country worthy of Nikkei support.

This year marks the 150th anniversary of Japanese immigration overseas. I hope my visit to the U.S. inspires Japanese and younger generations of Japanese Americans to expand their knowledge about the history of Japanese Americans.

My hope is that this can help serve as a foundation for forward-looking Japanese and Japanese Americans to strengthen their relationship, and further contribute to a deepening of the Japan-U.S. alliance.

在米日系人との絆を強める意義

外務大臣 河野太郎

私は８月２１日から２５日にかけて、ホノルル、サンフランシスコ、ロサンゼルスを訪問しています。

ロサンゼルスでは、昨２４日、ジャパン・ハウス・ロサンゼルスがハリウッドのハリウッド＆ハイランドに全館開館し、本25日から一般公開が始まりました。昨年１２月に２階の展示ギャラリーとショップが先行開館し、すでに７万８千人を超える多くの方々にお越しいただき、現地のアイデアに基づく魅力的で工夫を凝らしたコンテンツの発信が好評を得ています。今般、５階のレストラン、ライブラリー、多目的スペースが完成し、ジャパン・ハウスは食文化や日本の政策・取組の紹介を含め、多岐に亘る活動を本格的に実施していくことになります。

ジャパン・ハウスの開館がこのように好意的に歓迎されているのは、日系人の方々が米国で培ってこられた日本への信頼の表れと確信しており、改めて御礼を申し上げます。引き続き日系人の皆さんと連携して、ジャパン・ハウスを通じて日本の魅力を世界に向けて発信していきたいと思います。

今回の３都市訪問に共通する目的は、在米日系人の方々との絆の強化です。

日本人とルーツを共にする在米日系人の方々は、日本に理解と親近感を持っている方が多く、日本にとり大切な人たちです。私は、外務大臣に就任する前から、日米関係強化のために、日本と在米日系人コミュニティとの絆の再構築が必要だと考えてきました。

そのためにも、まずは在米日系人の歴史を理解することが必要です。日系一世の方々は全くの新天地で時には差別や偏見にも晒されながら慣れない生活を送られ大変苦労されました。このことを私は、中学生の時、初めて訪米した際にお世話になった日系人夫妻から聞いて初めて知りました。また、ジョージ・タケイさんのミュージカル「アリージェンス」には、日米開戦や日系人の強制収容、日系人を中心に組織された第４４２連隊等、当時の日系人の様子が描かれています。昨年11月にこの作品の映画版のジャパン・プレミアが行われ、私も参加しました。しかし、こういった日系人の苦難の歴史を知る日本人は、必ずしも多くありません。

このように、日系人の皆さんは困難な時代を乗り越え、日系人の米国における権利回復のために御尽力され、また社会で確固たる信頼を勝ち得てきました。今やここロサンゼルスを始め世界各地の様々な分野で日系人の方々が重要な地位を占めています。そのことが、米国国内における日本のイメージ向上にどれほど大きな影響を及ぼしたことでしょう。

私は、在米日系人の皆様に、自らのルーツを改めて感じてもらうとともに、日本人にも日系米国人の歴史を知ってもらい、双方向から日本と日系人の紐帯を強化したいと思っています。

外務省は、２０００年から毎年在米日系人リーダーを招へいするプログラム「ＪＡＬＤ（Japanese American Leadership Delegation）」を実施しており、すでに18回を数えます。日系三世以降の世代で、各分野で指導的役割を果たしている日系人の方々に訪日してもらうＪＡＬＤプログラムに、私は外務大臣に就任する前から関わってきました。今回は訪問３都市全てで、ＪＡＬＤの過去の参加者とお会いしています。 ＪＡＬＤに参加した方は、自らのルーツが日本にあることを実感し、日米関係強化のために行動したいとおっしゃっています。日本外交にとってこれほどありがたいことはありません。同時に、私達日本人としても、日本のために一肌脱ごうと思ってもらえるような国でなければならないと身の引き締まる思いです。

本年は、日本人の海外移住が開始して１５０周年の節目の年です。私の今回の訪問を一つのきっかけとして、今後も日系人の歴史を日本人や若い世代の日系人に知ってもらい、それを土台として、未来志向の日本・日系人間の絆が強化され、ひいては、日米同盟の更なる強化につながることを期待しています。