A Sign from the Past

The demolition of the Vida Building to make way for the Terasaki Budokan has exposed the side of the former Rafu Shimpo building, 253 S. Los Angeles St. in Little Tokyo, which was built around 1900. Klein Norton Co., a clothing manufacturer and distributor, was housed in the building until 1924, when the company moved to a warehouse and loft structure built by the Italian Vineyard Company on 11th and Los Angeles streets. The sign remains, 94 years later. (Photo by MIKE MURASE)

