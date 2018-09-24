APA Media Coalition Elects Vice Chairs

The Asian Pacific American Media Coalition (APAMC) has elected three new vice chairs to bolster its advocacy efforts.

Robert Chan, president of media watchdog group Media Action Network for Asian Americans (MANAA); Milton Liu, writer/producer/director and director of programs and artist services for Los Angeles arts nonprofit Visual Communications; and Lisa Thong, representing OCA-Asian Pacific American Advocates, will serve one-year terms through fall 2019. Longtime leader Daniel M. Mayeda will continue in his role as APAMC chair.

The expansion in leadership will increase the coalition’s capacity to fulfill its mission to increase diversity on-screen and behind the camera in all media, including working with the broadcast networks, film and television studios, talent agencies, and the artistic guilds to bring about change in the industry.

The new leadership hopes to leverage the recent successes of “Crazy Rich Asians,” “Searching,” and “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” — reflecting nearly two decades of community advocacy work — to increase representation in Hollywood.

“Since 2000, the APAMC has met annually with ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC to ensure that diversity and inclusion are integrated into all facets of media and entertainment to encapsulate universal storytelling,” stated Mayeda. “This year is a watershed moment for our community and now more than ever, leadership and advocacy will be necessary to continue this forward momentum. We are ecstatic to have the breadth and experience of Rob, Milton and Lisa to champion this undertaking.”

APAMC’s work with the networks has led to the implementation of community partnerships and pipeline programs to promote diversity. These efforts have contributed toward the creation of such acclaimed programs as ABC’s “Fresh Off the Boat” and Netflix’s “Master of None.”