Asian/Pacific Islander Agenda Forum on November Elections This Saturday

What’s at stake for Asian/Pacific Islanders in the November elections? Speakers will address this question in an educational forum on Saturday, Sept. 15, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Japanese American Cultural and Community Center, 244 S. San Pedro St. in Little Tokyo, presented by PANA (Progressive Asian Network for Action).

The following issues will be discussed:

• Healthcare* — Rep. Judy Chu of the 27th Congressional District will be stopping by to report on the newly formed House of Representatives Committee on Medicare for All. Dr. Paul Song will be sharing his views on how we can advance the fight for healthcare for all.

• Environmental Justice* — Members of the Environmental Justice Committee of Asian Pacific Policy and Planning Council (A3PCon), Dean Toji and Jan Victor Andasan, will be presenting as well as Audrey Wong, a member of Torrance Refinery Action Alliance, and artist David Toyoyama, who grew up across the street from a refinery.

• Immigration and ICE Deportations* — The presenters will include:

– Shikha Bhatnagar, executive director, South Asian Network

– Susana Singiem, executive director, United Cambodian Community of Long Beach

– Billy Taing (presenting), Lan Nguyen, Johnny Trinh, Vietnamese Anti-Deportation Network

• Housing and Homeless Rights* — Reports from multiple Asian American communities about housing and homelessness issues. Speakers affiliated with Chinatown Community for Equitable Development (CCED), Historic Filipinotown of Los Angeles, Shelter for All Koreatown, Stand With 800 Traction Avenue (Little Tokyo/Arts District), and the Yes on Prop 10 Campaign will be sharing updates.

• Election Systems Update — Steven Gibson of Democrats of Pasadena Foothills will be presenting on upcoming changes in the election voting systems.

• Candidate Forum — Green Party candidate Kenneth Mejia (34th Congressional District) will share what demands, policies, or laws for the future he thinks would fix the problems in connection with the four big issues of the forum – healthcare, environmental justice, housing, and immigration. Democratic Party candidate Jimmy Gomez has also been invited.

Suggested donation: $10. No one will be turned away for lack of funds. For more information, visit Progressive Asian Network for Action’s Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/progressiveasians/).

Note: All affiliations are listed for identification purposes only. The views and opinions expressed are those of the speaker alone and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of any employer or organization the speaker is associated with. Participation in the Forum does not constitute endorsement or support for any candidate for office, nor alignment explicitly or implicitly with any candidate or party.