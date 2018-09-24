Cold Tofu at Company of Angels on Sept. 29

Cold Tofu will perform on Saturday, Sept. 29, at 7:30 pm. at Company of Angels, 1350 San Pablo St., Los Angeles.

See the cast of Cold Tofu, the nation’s first and longest-running Asian American comedy improv troupe, do improvised scenes, songs and games for the first time at Company of Angels’ new space at Legacy LA. CoA is L.A.’s first and longest-running repertory theater.

Featuring cast members Doreen Calderon, Corinne Chooey and Jully Lee with featured performers Howard Ho and Shannon Wong and musician Allen Simpson. Special guest emcee: Aaron Takahashi.

$7 at the door. Admission includes a free opportunity drawing raffle ticket for prizes (gifts cards, Sanrio gift bags, T-shirts and fine wine). For more information, visit www.coldtofu.com or visit the Cold Tofu Improv page on Facebook.